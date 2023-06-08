Dua Lipa's "Levitating" copyright-infringement case has been dismissed.

The 27-year-old pop star's 2020 mega-hit was accused of ripping off Artikal Sound System's 2017 reggae single "Live Your Life."

However, on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sunshine Sykes said that Artikal Sound System had no way of proving that Lipa and her team had access to their song, Reuters reports.

They are able to file a new lawsuit should they wish to, with their attorney Stewart Levy stating that they are contemplating their next move.

Furthermore, the judge refused to allow them to move the case from Los Angeles to New York, where another "Levitating" copyright case will be heard by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown. The pair have claimed their 1979 song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and 1980's "Don Diablo," which were performed by Cory Daye and Miguel Bose, respectively, also resemble Lipa's chart hit. The duo accused Lipa of having "deliberately emulated prior eras."