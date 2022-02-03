 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction 2/4
Correction 2/4

  • Updated
A front page story about Auburn’s Board of Zoning Adjustment's vote to deny a zoning variance to permit an art mural at Bedzzz Expressat listed the wrong vote count. Zoning Adjustments members voted 3-2 to accept the variance and allow the mural, but four votes were required from the seven members. Two members did not vote. 

 
