COVID hospitalizations at EAMC hit 62 on Tuesday, equal summer peak of 2020

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 58 to 62 on Tuesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. This matches last summer’s peak on July 22, 2020.

The top peak since the pandemic began was 92 hospitalizations in January of this year.

Of the 62 COVID patients on Tuesday, 51 were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated, and eight were fully vaccinated.

The most prevalent age group on Tuesday was age 50-59 with 17 patients, followed by age 70-70 with 15, age 60-69 with nine, age 40-49 with eight, and age 30-39 with seven. Age 20-29 and age 80+ each had three patients.

“We hoped once the vaccine was available that we would never reach these peaks again, that people would have been tired of all that was awful about 2020,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “Between the vaccines given, the precautions taken and the original strain not being as contagious, we were all able to enjoy ourselves more this spring and early summer. However, we’re seeing the opposite now as the highly contagious Delta variant is exposing our low vaccination rates and the unwillingness of some to take precautions.”