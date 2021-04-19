 Skip to main content
COVID numbers creeping up again at EAMC; and the patients are getting younger
COVID graph 0419

East Alabama Medical Center coronavirus statistics for Monday, April 19.

 EAMC

The group of COVID-19 patients at East Alabama Medical Center is slowly getting younger and larger.

“A couple of trends have been developing this month,” stated EAMC spokesman John Atkinson in Monday’s weekly update. “First of all, the number of patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19 was 17 this morning—our highest COVID census since Feb. 25.

“Secondly, the average age of the hospitalized patients with COVID the past two weeks has been 48 years old. That compares to an average age of 64 during the month of January,” Atkinson stated.

As the country opens up vaccines to anyone 16 and over the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that we are still in a "complicated stage" with coronavirus.

This loosely follows a trend being seen in several other states and in north Alabama, Atkinson added. EAMC has admitted 25 coronavirus patients since April 5 – with 18 under the age of 60 and 11 younger than 48. The youngest admitted patient was 20 and the oldest was 79.

Atkinson said EAMC Infectious Disease Specialist Ricardo Maldonado is monitoring the situation and would have information to share with the public by mid-week. In the meantime, people are encouraged to stay mindful of social distancing and, where appropriate, to wear masks.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, over at EAMC’s Community Vaccination Center, citizens continue to stream in for their first and second COVID-19 shots.

Atkinson reported that 78,475 vaccines have been given out by the hospital. Foot traffic continues to be brisk at the site, 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn (across from Auburn Mall), and hospital officials are still taking reservations. To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Community volunteers are very much needed at the clinic to help with vaccine recipients. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

