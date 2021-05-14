Daisy
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
- Updated
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
Murder trial begins for man charged in case in which prosecutors say victim was stabbed 22 times, shot three times and thrown in a well
- Updated
A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cin…
- Updated
A music teacher changed Veronica Brock’s outlook on life.
- Updated
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."
- Updated
Adam Johnson’s love for games came as a young boy when he played chess for the first time against a girl in his neighborhood.
- Updated
Local gasoline prices haven’t been affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but drivers could notice a slight uptick in the coming days.
What do Auburn High engineering students do for a senior prank? Build a Minecraft Creeper on campus.
- Updated
There’s a Minecraft Creeper on Auburn High’s campus.
- Updated
Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his re…
- Updated
Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.