Dewey V. Northcutt Sr. was born in Robertsdale, AL, where he grew up and graduated from Robertsdale High School. He served in the United States Army before becoming a dairy farmer in Baldwin County, AL. Dewey moved to Auburn in 1961 to begin classes at Auburn University. One year later, his wife of over 53 years, Allijean Addy Northcutt, and their two sons moved to Auburn to join Dewey. Dewey attended classes and worked in the Swine Research Unit at Auburn University. He graduated from Auburn University in 1966 with a degree in Agricultural Education. Dewey and Allijean worked side by side in the boarding house business where they fed several hundred hungry college students daily. They owned and operated the Blue Room Dining Hall and the Northcutt House Dining Hall. Dewey and Allijean opened Northcutt Realty which Dewey managed until his retirement. Dewey continued his love of farming by breeding and selling championship caliber Show Steers. Dewey loved and supporting the City of Auburn, Auburn University and the youth of Auburn. He was involved in youth sports, and supported both Auburn High School and Auburn University sports. He cherished the honor of being in Auburn Dixie Youth Hall of Fame. He was a former Auburn City Council member from 1972-1976. Dewey's day usually begin about 4:30 at the Waffle House, then a local gas station which had served coffee and finally to Hardees on South Gay Street. By 8 a.m. Dewey had all the "news." He enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. He took great pride in being a lifelong member and contributor to the Alabama Cattleman's Association. He was also a supporter of the local 4-H and FFA organizations. Dewey's greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and passing along his wisdom and a good joke or two.