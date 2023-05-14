February 6, 1932 May 11, 2023
Dewey V. Northcutt Sr. was born in Robertsdale, AL, where he grew up and graduated from Robertsdale High School. He served in the United States Army before becoming a dairy farmer in Baldwin County, AL. Dewey moved to Auburn in 1961 to begin classes at Auburn University. One year later, his wife of over 53 years, Allijean Addy Northcutt, and their two sons moved to Auburn to join Dewey. Dewey attended classes and worked in the Swine Research Unit at Auburn University. He graduated from Auburn University in 1966 with a degree in Agricultural Education. Dewey and Allijean worked side by side in the boarding house business where they fed several hundred hungry college students daily. They owned and operated the Blue Room Dining Hall and the Northcutt House Dining Hall. Dewey and Allijean opened Northcutt Realty which Dewey managed until his retirement. Dewey continued his love of farming by breeding and selling championship caliber Show Steers. Dewey loved and supporting the City of Auburn, Auburn University and the youth of Auburn. He was involved in youth sports, and supported both Auburn High School and Auburn University sports. He cherished the honor of being in Auburn Dixie Youth Hall of Fame. He was a former Auburn City Council member from 1972-1976. Dewey's day usually begin about 4:30 at the Waffle House, then a local gas station which had served coffee and finally to Hardees on South Gay Street. By 8 a.m. Dewey had all the "news." He enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. He took great pride in being a lifelong member and contributor to the Alabama Cattleman's Association. He was also a supporter of the local 4-H and FFA organizations. Dewey's greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and passing along his wisdom and a good joke or two.
Deweywas preceded in death by his wife, Allijean Addy Northcutt; his parents, Cordie and Florence Northcutt; his brothers, Merrell Northcutt and RonaldW. Northcutt; and brother-in-law, Donald Canaan. He is survived by his sisters, Emily Canaan, Peggy (Merrill) Bankester, Martha Sue (Elba) Locklar; and sister-in-law, Shannon Northcutt. He is also survived by his children, Van (Melissa) Northcutt, Walter (Patti) Northcutt, Stacy (Neil) Chase, and Stephanie Johndrow (Pat Starr); his sixteen grandchildren, Chris (Alyssa) Northcutt, Casey Northcutt, Bradley Northcutt (Claire), Sarah Northcutt Summers (Wells), Abigail Northcutt Adams (Tyler), Davis Northcutt (Cassey), Spencer Northcutt (Caroline), Mitchell Roland (Katlyn), Hunter Roland, Grayson Roland, Abby Chase Powell (Matthew), Anna Chase, Ashley Chase, Justin Johndrow (Katelyn), Chad Johndrow and Alli Ann Johndrow; his twelve greatgrandchildren, Caroline Northcutt, Kate Northcutt, Molly Northcutt, Helen Northcutt, Audrey Adams, Beatrice Adams, Woods Northcutt, Finley Northcutt, Mara Roland, Addy Johndrow, Wesley Powell and Chase Powell. He was also survived by his special friend, Paula Jean Smith.
The family wishes to thank all the care givers with Synergy Home Care for their loving and gentle kindness to Dewey.We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany House for helping Daddy and our family through the very hard last few days. We would also like to give a very special thank you to Mrs. Marjorie Wright who has been there and cared for Daddy for many years.
The Family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rainbow Omega. A residential and vocational facility for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Go to rainbowomega.org.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., at Auburn United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow. Dr. GeorgeMathison and the Rev. Charles Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery immediately after the service.