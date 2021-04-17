Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: So one of my children just praised me for a sketchy parenting decision I made 10 years ago

Naturally, I was curious how such a thing could have occurred.

As it turned out, one of the test questions was about the longshoreman’s union in Baltimore, a subject in which my son is well-versed because I let him watch the second season of “The Wire” with me on HBO when he was in middle school. Let’s just say that each show began with a parental advisory so strong that Bess wouldn’t watch it with us.

This was probably not a great parenting decision, but I guess the point I’m making here is that if he’d spent that time memorizing Bible verses with his mother he would have gotten that particular question wrong.

The other point I’d like to make is about parenting in general. In my mind, what matters is that my children are happy about where they are in life, what they’re doing, and who they’re with, and that the world is somehow better because they’re in it.

It’s about them, not me.

I know some folks who’ve gone back to their adult children and asked them how they did as parents, and what’s the point in that? The kids either lie and say their parents were perfect, or the kids are going through some sort of hardship and need somebody to blame and so they unload on them.