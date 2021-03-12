Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: This is about Georgia teachers getting vaccinated in Auburn

Earlier this year, I wrote about some alert readers who sounded the alarm when people several decades younger got COVID-19 vaccination shots and they didn’t. That was back when Alabama was in phase 1a.

As it turns out, everything was on the up and up. The irate readers weren’t eligible because they were at least slightly under 75, but the much younger people were eligible because they were frontline workers who would be administering vaccinations.

This week, I heard from more alert readers. It seems that school teachers have been sneaking over from Georgia to get vaccinated. Alabama is in phase 1b now, so these new whistleblowers were at least slightly under 65, and also apparently not teachers.

I had to laugh – not at the alert readers, who just want to and ought to get vaccinated, but at the thought of these sneaky teachers. I actually received an email recently from one of them, a colleague of mine at Columbus State University, where I teach a writing class. She’s one of the most earnest, helpful people I know.