Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: This is about Georgia teachers getting vaccinated in Auburn

Earlier this year, I wrote about some alert readers who sounded the alarm when people several decades younger got COVID-19 vaccination shots and they didn’t. That was back when Alabama was in phase 1a.
As it turns out, everything was on the up and up. The irate readers weren’t eligible because they were at least slightly under 75, but the much younger people were eligible because they were frontline workers who would be administering vaccinations.
This week, I heard from more alert readers. It seems that school teachers have been sneaking over from Georgia to get vaccinated. Alabama is in phase 1b now, so these new whistleblowers were at least slightly under 65, and also apparently not teachers.
I had to laugh – not at the alert readers, who just want to and ought to get vaccinated, but at the thought of these sneaky teachers. I actually received an email recently from one of them, a colleague of mine at Columbus State University, where I teach a writing class. She’s one of the most earnest, helpful people I know.
Because most of us are teaching in-person classes this semester, she was letting everyone in the English Department know that we were eligible for vaccines through East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic. When inquiring, she had identified herself as a Georgia resident and was told she was welcome, and so she had signed up, and now she was telling every teacher she knew to feel free to tell every teacher they knew.
So that’s one way Georgia teachers have been invading Alabama.
The reason they had to sneak over was that Columbus was in phase 1a, which was not yet allowing school teachers. But they were allowing caregivers.
I was recognized as a caregiver because my 84-year-old mother-in-law was living in my house, so I put my name on the list in Columbus. Then I learned I also qualified for the shots at the EAMC clinic on two different counts: I was a teacher and a manufacturer (you know, of newspapers). So I went to EAMC’s portal but quickly realized I’d have to wait two weeks to sign up because I’d just gotten a flu shot.
While I was waiting, I landed a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Columbus for the exact day my flu-shot-induced probation expired. So that’s why I left the newsroom in Auburn-Opelika to go get vaccinated in Columbus, and why my teaching colleagues left their full-time jobs in Columbus to go get vaccinated in Auburn-Opelika. Maybe we passed each other on Highway 280.
Anyway, these Georgia residents got their first shot under phase 1b in Alabama because they were teachers, something for which they wouldn’t have been eligible under phase 1a in Georgia. Meanwhile, I got my shot under phase 1a in Georgia because I was a caregiver, something for which I wouldn’t have been eligible under phase 1b in Alabama.
Draw whatever lesson from this you wish: Life is a game and you have to play it; every state has its own way of doing things; things are just crazy right now; etc.
Personally, I applaud EAMC for giving shots to teachers who needed them, regardless of where they were from.
The bottom line is this: If you wanted a COVID-19 vaccine and you got one, you're probably happy about how things have conspired in your favor.
If you wanted a shot and still haven't gotten one, keep in mind that on March 22 in Alabama, the eligibility list is expanding to include those 55 and older and a whole bunch of new categories of eligible occupations.
Hang in there. Your day is coming.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is the editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. You can reach him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com