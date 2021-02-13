Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: This one goes out to the one who looks exactly like the one I love

On this Valentine’s Day, I’m thinking about the first time I met my wife Bess’ identical twin sister, Leslie.
But first let me tell you how I met Bess. It was not love at first sight. In fact, I remember thinking that I probably could not even be friends with this person. We were in college then, and she was sitting in the cafeteria surrounded by a mountain of books. She was writing a 15-page paper and was worried because it was due in three weeks.
At that moment, I was going to shoot some hoops before starting my own 20-page paper. Which was due in 16 hours.
Eventually, though, I asked her out. That’s because I was taking a music appreciation class and needed to attend and analyze two concerts, and Bess played French horn in the university chamber orchestra.
I know what you’re thinking: That’s not a real date.
It was a real date. I bought her a ticket to the King’s Singers, whom I’d never heard of but she’d grown up watching on PBS, and we got ice cream afterward.
Next, I asked her to a French horn concert. It was the weekend before Thanksgiving so I inquired about her family. She told me she had two brothers and a sister.
Anyway, we started going on other dates, and I realized I liked her a lot.
In the spring, as we approached graduation, I stopped by Bess’ apartment and she opened the door. She had cut off her long beautiful hair.
“Bess,” I said, “you cut off all your hair.”
“I’m not who you think I am,” she said.
She was not Bess. She was Leslie. She was visiting from out of town. Bess was out at the moment, but she’d apparently heard about me and asked me to come in and chat. I was in shock. I said no and went home and lay on my bed looking at the ceiling.
It’s hard to explain, but that’s when I knew I was in love with Bess. Otherwise, why would I be so shaken up? I’d thought there was no one else like Bess on earth, and now here was somebody who looked exactly like her. I thought I’d worked to get to know her, and I’d missed this little detail?
And man, they could have played some tricks on me!
If I’d made a conscious decision to choose a life partner, I would have screwed it up beyond belief. Instead, it just happened, and 30 years – and more than 28 years of marriage later – I realize how lucky and blessed I am.