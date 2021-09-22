'Dream come true': EAMC's new NICU opens Thursday

The staff at East Alabama Medical Center has been dreaming for years about having a neonatal intensive care unit, and on Thursday that dream comes true.

“It is a big deal. We’re so excited,” said Rosemary Cummings, executive director of women and Children Health Services.

Cummings said the new facility, which opens Thursday, will lift a huge burden off local families who have babies who are born two months premature and weigh less than 1,500 grams (slightly more than 3 pounds), or babies of any age or weight who are critically ill or who need equipment to help them breathe.

“We have seen a growing trend of having to transfer babies who are too sick or too small to stay here,” Cummings said, “and it was putting a huge hardship on our community and our families. If they went to Montgomery (for care), they’d have to find a hotel and figure out how to take care of their other children, and they could be there for months.”

The hospital has long had a Level II, newborn care nursery to provide special care for babies with less serious problems or to care for babies until they can be moved to a hospital with a NICU such as Birmingham, Huntsville or Mobile. A Level II facility can provide ventilator care for babies for only 24 hours or less.