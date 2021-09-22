'Dream come true': EAMC's new NICU opens Thursday

The staff at East Alabama Medical Center has been dreaming for years about having a neonatal intensive care unit, and on Thursday that dream comes true.
“It is a big deal. We’re so excited,” said Rosemary Cummings, executive director of women and Children Health Services.
Cummings said the new facility, which opens Thursday, will lift a huge burden off local families who have babies who are born two months premature and weigh less than 1,500 grams (slightly more than 3 pounds), or babies of any age or weight who are critically ill or who need equipment to help them breathe.
“We have seen a growing trend of having to transfer babies who are too sick or too small to stay here,” Cummings said, “and it was putting a huge hardship on our community and our families. If they went to Montgomery (for care), they’d have to find a hotel and figure out how to take care of their other children, and they could be there for months.”
The hospital has long had a Level II, newborn care nursery to provide special care for babies with less serious problems or to care for babies until they can be moved to a hospital with a NICU such as Birmingham, Huntsville or Mobile. A Level II facility can provide ventilator care for babies for only 24 hours or less.
“We knew that our community was having hardship seeing all these babies that were transferring, and we started thinking about what it would take to keep them here.”
A big step was adding a neonatologist. Two years ago, the hospital hired Dr. Audra Prince, who began putting together the program and overseeing development of the NICU.
“She has built this program and has gotten our staff ready to take care of these smaller babies,” Cummings said.
The new NICU has 11 rooms, each with a recliner and sofa so that the parents can stay with their child. “They’re part of the care of this baby,” Cummings said. “They’re taking this baby home.”
It will include new features such as a milk lab, pharmacy with a dedicated pharmacist, a dedicated respiratory therapist, and a developmental therapy room.
There’s also a suite for twins, with two adjoining rooms so parents can view both babies at once.
The NICU is a Level III facility, meaning that babies requiring special surgery will need to be sent to a Level IV facility or regional ICU, most likely UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
But many babies that would have needed to be transported to a big city hosptial will now be able to stay in the Opelika-Auburn areas.
Cummings said she was recently talking to the mother of a Down syndrome child who at birth had to leave Lee County to go to a NICU. “She told me, ‘I’m so glad this is going to be here. We were in Birmingham for 280 days,’” Cummings said.
Now EAMC is ready to serve these families.
“Having the opportunity to help create a service that will serve our community for generations to come is a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true,” said Desiree Sinclair, NICU nursing unit manager. … The nurses, respiratory therapists, and physicians have a deep love and passion for the NICU. The staff have poured their hearts into creating an environment to care for all aspects of our tiniest community members.”