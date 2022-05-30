Dylan Cardwell withdrawing from NBA Draft, per report

It appears Auburn men's basketball will have a piece of its front court rotation from last season back for its 2022-23 campaign, as Dylan Cardwell is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Along with Auburn forward Allen Flanigan, Cardwell was named one of the draft's 283 early entrants on April 26. With their entry, the duo had the opportunity to receive feedback pro teams and possibly receive an invitation to the NBA Combine earlier this month, but would need to withdraw by June 1 to maintain their NCAA eligibility.

Flanigan received an invitation to the NBA's G League Elite Camp, which took place from May 16-17, though neither he nor Cardwell received NBA Combine invitations.

Cardwell played in all 34 of Auburn’s games last year, though he didn’t make a start. Averaging 11.5 minutes per game off the bench, he also averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also had the second most blocks (42) on this year’s team behind Kessler, who led the NCAA with 155. Flanigan was Auburn’s fifth-highest scorer last season, averaging 6.3 points per game and making 20 starts, though he had a procedure in early September to repair his right achilles and didn't return to Auburn’s starting lineup until late December.

Flanigan and Cardwell added to a quartet of early entrants from Auburn that included likely first-round pick Walker Kessler and possible top-three selection Jabari Smith.

Kessler declared for the NBA Draft on April 3, and Smith followed shortly after, declaring on April 5.

In his lone season on the Plains, Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, and Kessler averaged near a double-double with 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

