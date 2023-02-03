At 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Valley Police Department and the East Alabama Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of County Road 496.

When officers arrived on scene they said the residence was “fully involved.”

Officers found that the homeowner, Larry C. Earnest, 69, had escaped the residence through a window. He was treated by EAFD-EMS on the scene and transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Police said his current status is unknown.

Earnest’s wife, Jackie Earnest, 69, was unable to escape the structure fire. Police said her body was located within the home and will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time, police said.

This incident is being investigated by the Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.