Eeny
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter
- Updated
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
Central-Phenix City dominated on all phases on senior night in its 53-7 win over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
- Updated
More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
- Updated
‘I couldn’t have said it better myself — so I’ll give credit where it’s due.’
- Updated
Auburn High fought tooth and nail with IMG Academy on Friday night, but a costly fourth-quarter turnover allowed IMG to take the game over and walk away with a 27-17 victory.