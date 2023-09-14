For Alabama residents looking to learn more about the benefits of driving electric, Drive Electric Alabama is celebrating National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) by traveling across the state to showcase the latest electric vehicles and the reasons drivers are making the switch.

The week kicks off with the first "EVent" to be held in Auburn at the Gogue Performing Arts Center on September 22 at 5:30 p.m. The event is the first of four across the state, including stops in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville and all events are open to the public.

“Anyone who has ever driven an EV can tell you about pressing the accelerator and immediately being pushed back into your seat like you’re riding a rollercoaster,” said Dale Holden, a Mobile resident and co-leader of the Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama. “That fun factor often overshadows the real-world economic benefits that EV owners enjoy. You save money and have fun at the same time.”

In addition to the selection of EVs, any owners like Holden that are interested in showcasing their vehicles can register at the Drive Electric Alabama website where they can find each event under the "Resources and Events" page.

The NDEW EVents continue positive momentum surrounding EVs in Alabama. In August, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced its third round of state grants to fund construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, totaling $1.2 million. That’s in addition to previous rounds of grant funding totaling $4.1 million in 2021 and another $2.45 million in 2022 to build EV charging stations throughout the state.

“A large percentage of Alabamians have still never driven an EV,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “The EV owners who participate in these showcases have made the transition to electric and use their vehicles to get their kids to school, or take them to soccer practice, or to make a quick run to the grocery store. Who else would you want to ask about EVs? These Alabamians are using them every day.”

About Drive Electric Alabama

Drive Electric Alabama is a statewide education platform dedicated to improving the state through the adoption of electric vehicles. EVs can create Alabama-based jobs, save money and make people’s lives more convenient. Add to that a healthier, cleaner place to live, and you have countless reasons to plug in. Learn more at driveelectricalabama.com.