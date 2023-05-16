Are you looking for fun ways to get outside and enjoy the warm weather? Look no further as there are plenty of outdoor concerts to attend.

You can experience all type of music and performances from Americana to soul to Elvis impersonations and more. All you need to bring is your favorite lawn chair or blanket, a lemonade to sip on and good company.

Join in the community fun by visiting these concerts with bands formed right here in Auburn and others that travel hundreds of miles.

Kidd Blue

Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N Fifth St. Admission is free.

Since forming at Toomer’s Corner in 1985, Kidd Blue has been performing Soul, Americana and Motown songs. The horn-driven group is comprised of local professionals who are performing at Opelika’s weekly Summer Swing Concert Series. Further information about the series can be found here.

Martha’s Trouble

Wednesday, May 17 noon to 1 p.m. at Opelika Courthouse Square, 215 South Eighth St. Admission is free.

Martha’s Trouble is a duo, comprised of Jen and Rob Slocumb. The pair has been listed and featured in Billboard Magazine, USA Today and XM Satellite Radio and they will be performing at Opelika’s weekly Noon Tunes May series. Further information can be here.

The Front Seven

Thursday, May 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane. Admission is free.

The Front Seven will be performing at Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly Sundown Concert Series. Further information can be found here.

Adam Hood

Friday, May 19, 7 and 9 p.m., The Sound Wall, 605 Ave. B. Tickets are $30.

Opelika native Adam Hood is an Americana singer-songwriter who has written songs for Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and many others. He is on tour across the U.S., hitting various towns in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. Tickets to see Hood can be found online.

Conner Lorre

Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N Fifth St. Admission is free.

Connor Lorre will be performing accurate voice impressions of some of the world’s most favorite past singers including Jimmy Buffett, Elton John and Frank Sinatra. He is performing at Opelika’s weekly Summer Swing Concert Series. Further information about the series can be found here.

Muse

Wednesday, May 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Opelika Courthouse Square, 215 South Eighth St. Admission is free.

For 44 years, Muse has been playing vocal-oriented acoustic soft rock by artists such as the Beatles, Little Big Town and the Eagles. They will be performing at Opelika’s weekly Noon Tunes May series. Further information can be here.

Soul Co.

Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane. Admission is free.

Soul Co. will be performing at Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly Sundown Concert Series. Further information can be found here.

Bill J. Brooks

Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N Fifth St. Admission is free.

Top-rated tribute artist of the Southeast, Bill J. Brooks, will be entertaining guests with voice impressions of Elvis, Tom Jones and others. He is performing at Opelika’s weekly Summer Swing Concert Series. Further information on the series can be found here.

Strawberry Whine

Wednesday, May 31 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Opelika Courthouse Square, 215 South Eighth St. Admission is free.

Mark Wilson and Jessica Walters will be coming to wrap up Opelika's weekly Noon Tunes May concert series. The father/daughter duo will perform music from Kenny Chesney, Allison Krauss and others. Further information can be here.

- This story will be updated as information about more concerts become available.