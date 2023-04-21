A nationally-known band will kicked off its weekend-long music festival Friday night in Waverly.

St. Paul and The Broken Bones took the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday at Standard Deluxe’s 22nd Old 280 Boogie. The Birmingham-based band has made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with David Letterman and Conan since forming in 2012. They have also graced the stages of Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

“We’re excited just to finally be able to host them,. You know they’re one of the biggest Alabama bands right now,” said Scott Peek, the owner of Standard Deluxe.

Saturday’s festival is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will have a full day of performances. The Pine Hill Haints, an Alabama-based American traditional bluegrass band, will kick off the day with their performance beginning at noon. Billy Allen and The Pollies will begin their set at 1:45 p.m.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Billy Allen and The Pollies just because they played twice last year in our Little House venue,” said Peek. “I think their sound is for the big stage. He’s a really powerful performer and they’re a great band.”

At 3:30 p.m., The Heavy Heavy will perform their set list of retro-inspired rock with three newly added members to the group. Aaron Lee Tasjan, singer-songwriter and guitarist, will begin his indie-folk performance at 5:15 p.m. The final performer of the night and headliner of this year’s Old 280 Boogie, Maggie Rose, will open at 7 p.m.

“She’s a national artist, and she’d played here before. Maggie has just a wonderful voice and we love her music,” said Peek.

The event is at 1015 Mayberry Avenue in Waverly. Tickets for each day are $50 a piece online or at the gate, and kids under 12 years old get in free.

Standard Deluxe recommends guests bring their own chairs, blankets and empty water bottles. There will also be vendors such as Charlie’s Minerals and Rocks, Mama Mocha’s Coffee Roastery and Mighty Fine Print Shop throughout Saturday’s festival.