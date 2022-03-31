A quick guide to area events this weekend

Whether you’re looking to watch a performance or participate in a hands-on activity, the Auburn-Opelika area is loaded with fun events this weekend.

Or, kick-back and watch the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Final 4 Basketball games Friday and Saturday.

Once the nail-biting games are over, “The Bubble,” a movie that puts a comedic spin on circumstances brought on by the pandemic with big names including Leslie Mann and Benedict Cumberbatch premieres April 1 on Netflix.

Performances

“Nunsense the 2nd Coming”: Presented by Opelika Theater Company, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday, Southside Center for the Arts. $15.50. https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com. Follow the life of Sisters after they win the lottery.

Daniel Bowden Performance: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Z&Z Cigar Co., 108th S. 9th St., Opelika, Free. https://www.facebook.com/ZZ-Cigar-Co-101227115556110/. Outdoor and indoor seating available.

The Brokers Performance: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Rock ‘N Roll Pinball, 815 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika, $5/person. https://rocknrollpinball.com/. Watch The Brokers perform while playing some pinball.

Hands-On Events

Butterfly Bonanza Family Crafternoon: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St., Opelika, Free. https://www.opelika-al.gov/calendar.aspx. Create butterfly-inspired crafts and take home a live caterpillar and watch it grow.

11th Annual Going Blue for Autism: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Lee County Courthouse Square, 215 S. 9th St., Opelika, Free. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar/. Celebrate Autism Awareness Month by wearing blue and participating in fun activities.

Indoor Events

FretHaus Exhibit: Runs through July 31, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 S. College St., Auburn, Free, http://jcsm.auburn.edu/. View the artistic take on the intersection of visual and performance art.

Sweet Georgia Brown’s Spring Festival: Friday-Sunday, 701 4th Ave., West Point, Ga., Free. https://www.facebook.com/sweetgeorgiabrownantiques/. Check-out selections of antiques, clothing and decorative items.

Palmetto Moon Grand Opening: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Palmetto Moon, 2127 Tiger Town Parkway, Suite 320 Opelika, Free. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar/. The first 200 customers receive a free custom YETI 12oz. Colster with a purchase of $40 or more.

2022 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championship: 5 p.m. Saturday, Neville Arena, 250 Beard-Eaves Court, $15/ticket. https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/3/29/fan-information-ncaa-gymnastics-regional. No. 7 Auburn is hosting the 2022 NCAA Auburn Regional gymnastics meet.

Red Clay Brewing Company’s 7th Anniversary Party: 6 p.m. Saturday, Red Clay Brewing Company, 704 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika, Free. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar/. Enjoy seven new beer releases and performances from seven bands.

Outdoor Events

Auburn Floral Trail: Runs through April 15, Free. https://news.auburnalabama.org/article/City%20News/4532. Printed trail maps are at city hall, Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s office and other city facilities.

Azalea and Dogwood Trail: Friday, runs through April 4, Free. https://www.aotourism.com/Calendar/. Printed directions can be found at the Opelika Chamber of Commerce or city hall.

Auburn Softball Game: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jane B. Moore Field, 795 W. Samford Ave.., Auburn, $4-64/ticket. https://auburntigers.com/. Support the Auburn Tigers softball team as they face the UF Gators.

First Friday: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn, Free. https://downtownauburnonline.com/events. Enjoy extended shopping hours and entertainment every first Friday of the month.

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, Free. https://business.opelikachamber.com/events. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offering their take on classic dishes.

Downtown Cruise-in Car Show: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Auburn, Gay Street parking lot, Free. https://downtownauburnonline.com/events. To enter a vehicle, fill out the form found on the website listed above.