Fill up an empty bowl with soup, fill up Jordan-Hare Stadium with people: It's a busy weekend in Auburn and Opelika!

It's a busy weekend in Lee County if you're looking for something fun to do.

Let's start with something that's fun, filling and for a good cause. We're talking about the ninth annual Auburn-Opelika Empty Bowls, a joint production of the City of Opelika's Denson Drive Recreation Center and the City of Auburn's Dean Road Ceramics Studio.

Empty Bowls is a worldwide grassroots fundraiser. Here in Auburn and Opelika, it costs $10 and includes soup, entertainment and raffle prizes. And a cool bowl.

“Year after year there’s still people in Lee County who are hungry and are not getting enough to eat," said Kitty Greene, said publicity chair for the Empty Bowls project. "People are able to come have soup and bread and realize how important it is that you don’t have to look down at that empty bowl every night.”

Every ticket purchased is a direct donation to the Food Bank of East Alabama, and guests can keep their bowls as a reminder of the empty bowls in our area.

If you'd like to go ahead and donate to the food bank before the event, you can go to 4emptybowls.com.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Opelika Parks and Recreation Center, 1001 Andrews Road, Opelika.

More events

Global Community Day Festival: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jule Collins Smith Museum and Opelika Sportsplex. Free. Celebrate different cultures through food and family-friendly activities.

Easter Egg Hunt: 2:30-5 p.m. Friday, Auburn Mixed Martial Arts, 2515 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn. Free. Win prizes and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Wing Fling: 4-5 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8, free for children 3 and under. Auburn’s famous eagles and raptors perform for fans.

Auburn Baseball Game: 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Plainsman Park, 351 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $13-$117/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against nationally ranked Vanderbilt.

Girls Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Airport Plaza, 323 Airport Road, Auburn. Free. Shop, eat at food trucks and support the Women's Hope Medical Clinic.

‘Mary Poppins’: Presented by Opelika High School, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Opelika Center for Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Pkwy, Opelika. $10-15/ticket. This week and next, Opelika teens present six performances of this classic.

Breakfast with the Bunny: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. $5/person. Meet the Easter Bunny and participate in fun activities.

Free Shred Day: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Eighth Avenue Recycle Center, 600 Eighth Ave., Opelika. Free. This drive-through event is limited to residents of Lee County. No businesses allowed.

Eggcellent Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Starts 8 a.m. Saturday and runs for five days, Auburn’s Parks or Recreation Facilities, Free. A clue where the scavenger hunt will be located will be posted at 8 a.m. on Facebook.

Local Market and Car Boot Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Firefly Fields, 1843 Sand Hill Road, Auburn. Free. A yard sale but held out of cars.

Easter Egg Decorating: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sunday and April 16, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort at Grand National, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. $25/kit. Decorate a dozen eggs for $25 a kit.

Auburn Football A-Day Spring Game: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S Donahue Dr, Auburn, $10/ticket. War Eagle!

Easter Egg Hunt: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, American Legion, 710 West Point Parkway, Opelika. Free. The hunt is open for children up to 12 years old, with food, games and prizes for all.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Presented by Girl Scout Troop 7372, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, 1944 Opelika Road, Auburn. Free. Enjoy egg hunting, crafts and fun.

BLACK OPRY Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly, $20-25/ticket. Discover and support Black country, blues, folk and Americana artists.

Film on Second Sunday: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 S. College St., Auburn. Free. A screening of “What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?”