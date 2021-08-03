COVID-19 patients rise in Alabama on Tuesday but drop in Lee County

On Tuesday, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson reported that COVID-related hospitalizations had dipped to 26, down from Friday’s mark of 34 at its Opelika location and at EAMC-Lanier in Valley, which was the highest since the middle of February.
The high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC since the start of the pandemic was 92 on Jan. 13.
Around the state, Alabama hospitals had 1,694 admitted COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 1,583 on Monday, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state’s largest age group is 25-49-year-olds, which accounts for 31.6% of the population – and over the past four weeks, it has made up 42.3% of COVID-19 cases in the state and 15.1% of the deaths.
EAMC continues to encourage unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.
In a recent blog post, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist, wrote, “Every time I see these patients, I think to myself, they shouldn’t even be here to begin with. They could be home with their families now if they had been vaccinated.”
The vaccination rate as of Tuesday in Lee County was 33.74% fully vaccinated and 40.18% for one dose only.
Rates for other area counties included Tallapoosa with 34.23 fully and 40.33% one dose, Macon with 32.67% fully and 42.87% one dose, Chambers with 31.40% fully and 38.55% one dose, Randolph with 22.68% fully and 27.71% one dose, and Russell with 17.49 fully and 22.63% one dose.
The hospital also applauded local school systems for requiring masks, saying that “it’s definitely time to mask again.”
Call center
As COVID-19 cases increase locally, residents have more and more questions about the virus and what they should do. The call center at EAMC has a new number – 334-528-4YOU (4968) – and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with the following topics:
- COVID testing – The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have COVID symptoms, but does not provide PCR testing for travel clearance.
- COVID infusions – Those who test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, can schedule that infusion appointment. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
- Vaccine locations – All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. The call center can direct callers to the location nearest to them.
Note: Those in need of immediate medical attention related to their COVID symptoms should visit their nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.