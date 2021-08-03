COVID-19 patients rise in Alabama on Tuesday but drop in Lee County

On Tuesday, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson reported that COVID-related hospitalizations had dipped to 26, down from Friday’s mark of 34 at its Opelika location and at EAMC-Lanier in Valley, which was the highest since the middle of February.

The high for COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC since the start of the pandemic was 92 on Jan. 13.

Around the state, Alabama hospitals had 1,694 admitted COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 1,583 on Monday, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state’s largest age group is 25-49-year-olds, which accounts for 31.6% of the population – and over the past four weeks, it has made up 42.3% of COVID-19 cases in the state and 15.1% of the deaths.

EAMC continues to encourage unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

In a recent blog post, Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist, wrote, “Every time I see these patients, I think to myself, they shouldn’t even be here to begin with. They could be home with their families now if they had been vaccinated.”

The vaccination rate as of Tuesday in Lee County was 33.74% fully vaccinated and 40.18% for one dose only.