Nurse spotlight: Cheri Place-Chaffin, nurse at Arbor Springs, says she's learned to 'listen to your true calling'

She got the call.
That’s how Cheri Place-Chaffin, a Lincoln University graduate who’s been a nurse for more than 25 years, sees it. The nursing profession made the call, and she promptly answered.
“I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t wanting to care for someone or something, so I guess I would have to say I was called to serve,” said Place-Chaffin, who serves patients at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika. “My first healthcare opportunity to serve was as a volunteer candy striper, which reinforced my desire to pursue my calling in healthcare as soon as possible. So, between my volunteer days and becoming a registered nurse, I was able to serve as a medic in the U.S. Army.”
It appears that others are happy that Place-Chaffin embraced her life’s calling as well, given her nomination as one the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News. Grateful for this recognition, Place-Chaffin deemed it as one of many rewards she’s experienced as a nurse.
“I can’t think of one thing, specifically, that stands out as the most rewarding in my nursing career,” she said. “What does stand out is the opportunity it provides me daily to make a difference in someone’s life, to make the not-so-good better. Those rewards await me each day, and I’m honored to be allowed to make a difference.”
Deeming nursing as a “demanding profession and at times unforgiving,” Place-Chaffin also highlighted that “the reward and tapestry of triumph and tragedy has impacted my life in a profound way.”
“I believe resiliency is one of the greatest challenges in nursing,” she said in sharing about her biggest challenge on the job. “Nurses must be self-aware and make meeting their own needs a priority. The seasons change quickly, and changing with them is essential to longevity and sustainability.”
A good nurse, as defined by Place-Chaffin, is a person who’s “dedicated to the job, works from the heart and has a sincere and wonderful attitude.”
“For anyone thinking of nursing as a profession, I would encourage to listen to your true calling and listen to your heart,” Pace-Chaffin said. “If you feel you have been called or led to this profession, don’t miss the opportunity to serve others. It can be one of the most rewarding choices of your life.”