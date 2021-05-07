Nurse spotlight: Cheri Place-Chaffin, nurse at Arbor Springs, says she's learned to 'listen to your true calling'

She got the call.

That’s how Cheri Place-Chaffin, a Lincoln University graduate who’s been a nurse for more than 25 years, sees it. The nursing profession made the call, and she promptly answered.

“I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t wanting to care for someone or something, so I guess I would have to say I was called to serve,” said Place-Chaffin, who serves patients at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika. “My first healthcare opportunity to serve was as a volunteer candy striper, which reinforced my desire to pursue my calling in healthcare as soon as possible. So, between my volunteer days and becoming a registered nurse, I was able to serve as a medic in the U.S. Army.”

It appears that others are happy that Place-Chaffin embraced her life’s calling as well, given her nomination as one the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News. Grateful for this recognition, Place-Chaffin deemed it as one of many rewards she’s experienced as a nurse.