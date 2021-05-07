Nurse spotlight: Chona Lane, who serves in pre-op at EAMC, started out in social work

“You should become a nurse because you have good bedside manners.”

These words were spoken to Chona Lane by her mother, who inspired her to become a nurse. Years later, in 2021, Lane reflected on her memory of her mother after being nominated as one of the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News.

“She wanted all her children to grow up doing something to give back to the community for our blessings,” said Lane, who serves in the pre-operative department at East Alabama Medical Center. “But at that time, I did not want to be a nurse because I didn’t want to see a lot of blood. Instead, I chose a degree in social work from Troy State University.

“After working as a social worker, I decided it was best for me to leave that profession to those who are more patient and good-hearted. So, I went to school at Southern Union, and this time tried nursing. I didn’t tell my mother. I would hide my books under the bed whenever she would come visit.”

Thankful to her husband, Rick, who helped care for their 4-year-old daughter Kerri, Lane recalled how she delved deep into her studies and while working part-time at the hospital. However, misfortune struck during Lane’s pursuit to become a nurse.