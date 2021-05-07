Nurse spotlight: Chona Lane, who serves in pre-op at EAMC, started out in social work

“You should become a nurse because you have good bedside manners.”
These words were spoken to Chona Lane by her mother, who inspired her to become a nurse. Years later, in 2021, Lane reflected on her memory of her mother after being nominated as one of the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News.
“She wanted all her children to grow up doing something to give back to the community for our blessings,” said Lane, who serves in the pre-operative department at East Alabama Medical Center. “But at that time, I did not want to be a nurse because I didn’t want to see a lot of blood. Instead, I chose a degree in social work from Troy State University.
“After working as a social worker, I decided it was best for me to leave that profession to those who are more patient and good-hearted. So, I went to school at Southern Union, and this time tried nursing. I didn’t tell my mother. I would hide my books under the bed whenever she would come visit.”
Thankful to her husband, Rick, who helped care for their 4-year-old daughter Kerri, Lane recalled how she delved deep into her studies and while working part-time at the hospital. However, misfortune struck during Lane’s pursuit to become a nurse.
“My mother got sick with cancer, and so I ended up telling her in tears and joy about my nursing, as she was determined to see me through graduation, and after the birth of our daughter, Hannah, she passed away,” Lane said. “I look back now at those difficult days, amazed at how God’s mercies are truly new every morning and great is His faithfulness. This personal experience reaffirmed me to always set my hope in God.”
After 32 years, Lane said she continues “to appreciate learning lessons from patients, coworkers, our doctors and the EAMC family about the need to care about what hurts and what is important to people.”
“One of those lessons dear to my heart is caring for mothers who have gotten sick,” Lane added. “I hear their desire to live, see and dream the best for their children, reminding me of my mother’s teaching.”