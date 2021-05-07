Nurse spotlight: Hope Helton, school nurse at Richland Elementary, says her profession 'takes a lot of grit'

Compassion. Patience. Quick decision-making.

These three things are essential when it comes to being a good nurse, according to Hope Helton, a school nurse who serves kindergarten through first-grade students at Richland Elementary School in Auburn.

“Nursing takes a lot of grit,” said Helton, a 1995 graduate of LaGrange College. “It’s not about receiving praise or acclamation. It is about taking care of someone’s basic needs to allow them to recover and/or have better quality of life. Each day is filled with the good, the bad and the ugly. A good nurse needs to be able to communicate well under pressure, whether that be to medical staff, patients or families. Being a nurse is all about serving.”

It appears that Helton has done well in communicating her desire to serve others. The proof is evidenced by her nomination by Opelika-Auburn News readers as one of the area’s top nurses.

“The most rewarding part of my career would have to be the relationships that I have built with my patients, students and families,” Helton said. “Being a school nurse for eight years has allowed me to develop relationships not only with the students that I interact with on a daily basis, but also with their families as well.