Nurse spotlight: Hope Helton, school nurse at Richland Elementary, says her profession 'takes a lot of grit'

Compassion. Patience. Quick decision-making.
These three things are essential when it comes to being a good nurse, according to Hope Helton, a school nurse who serves kindergarten through first-grade students at Richland Elementary School in Auburn.
“Nursing takes a lot of grit,” said Helton, a 1995 graduate of LaGrange College. “It’s not about receiving praise or acclamation. It is about taking care of someone’s basic needs to allow them to recover and/or have better quality of life. Each day is filled with the good, the bad and the ugly. A good nurse needs to be able to communicate well under pressure, whether that be to medical staff, patients or families. Being a nurse is all about serving.”
It appears that Helton has done well in communicating her desire to serve others. The proof is evidenced by her nomination by Opelika-Auburn News readers as one of the area’s top nurses.
“The most rewarding part of my career would have to be the relationships that I have built with my patients, students and families,” Helton said. “Being a school nurse for eight years has allowed me to develop relationships not only with the students that I interact with on a daily basis, but also with their families as well.
“In a hospital setting, typically you are able to care for a patient for a few days or weeks at most. As a school nurse, I have the privilege to care for students on a daily basis for two years, whether that be first aid, administering medications, developing and implementing IHPs [Individualized Healthcare Plans], or providing care for chronically ill children.”
Having been a nurse for more than 20 years, Helton chose to engage in the field when she was a high school senior. In addition to her experience as a school nurse, she has also worked as a medical-surgical nurse, as well as in occupational health nursing.
Like any profession, nursing has undergone its fair share of changes over the years, Helton said.
“Technology, medications and policies are ever-changing, but the core of the job stays the same,” she said. “You have to be able to serve others well, selflessly.”