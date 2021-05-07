Nurse spotlight: Jessica Henderson, of Compassus, says having empathy for patients is 'huge' for a nurse

When she was 18 months old, Jessica Henderson suffered burns to her back in what she called a “freak accident.”

“I was in and out of the hospitals a lot that following year,” said Henderson, a palliative care nurse practitioner at Compassus in Auburn, who became a doctor of nursing practice on May 1. “My love of medicine started then. I have had several significant surgeries in my life and each one shaped my desire to help others and become a nurse and nurse practitioner.”

Readers of the Opelika-Auburn News are very impressed by Henderson’s aspirations and scholarly achievements, having nominated her as one of the area’s top nurses.

“My job as a palliative care nurse practitioner is the most rewarding job I’ve ever done,” Henderson said. “I found my love of palliative care by working with oncology patients as a nurse and having some hard conversations. I help families with difficult conversations in the hospital. Knowing I am possibly making these extremely hard decisions a tiny bit easier is a reward every single day, especially during the COVID pandemic. Lots of hard decisions have to be made, and I’m honored that I’ve aided some families in those conversations.”