Nurse spotlight: Jessica Henderson, of Compassus, says having empathy for patients is 'huge' for a nurse

When she was 18 months old, Jessica Henderson suffered burns to her back in what she called a “freak accident.”
“I was in and out of the hospitals a lot that following year,” said Henderson, a palliative care nurse practitioner at Compassus in Auburn, who became a doctor of nursing practice on May 1. “My love of medicine started then. I have had several significant surgeries in my life and each one shaped my desire to help others and become a nurse and nurse practitioner.”
Readers of the Opelika-Auburn News are very impressed by Henderson’s aspirations and scholarly achievements, having nominated her as one of the area’s top nurses.
“My job as a palliative care nurse practitioner is the most rewarding job I’ve ever done,” Henderson said. “I found my love of palliative care by working with oncology patients as a nurse and having some hard conversations. I help families with difficult conversations in the hospital. Knowing I am possibly making these extremely hard decisions a tiny bit easier is a reward every single day, especially during the COVID pandemic. Lots of hard decisions have to be made, and I’m honored that I’ve aided some families in those conversations.”
The most challenging part of her job is coordinating with family members, Henderson said, and this past year has been the hardest she’s ever experienced.
“Yes, the pandemic was horrible, but seeing loved ones separated from families due to visitor restrictions, or family members being sick as well, has been so difficult,” she said. “Navigating how to handle that and have hard conversations has proven interesting.”
To be a good nurse, the chief ingredient is empathy, Henderson said.
“Empathy is the single most important quality, in my opinion, for a nurse to have,” she added. “As a nurse, we are constantly encountering patients who are scared. Healthcare is scary, a new diagnosis is scary, losing a loved one is scary. Being able to empathize with our patients is huge. They need to know we recognize their emotions. Everyone responds differently to events in their life. Being in the hospital is no different.”