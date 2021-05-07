Nurse spotlight: Mary Ann Turner, a charge nurse at EAMC, says 'it has to come from the heart'

She wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

To Mary Ann Turner, who serves as a charge nurse on a medical-surgical unit at East Alabama Medical Center, this prospect made all the difference when she made her decision to go into nursing.

“I wanted to do something in my career that was challenging, interesting and makes a difference in people’s lives daily,” Turner said. “Nursing is a career that helps you save lives, brings happiness to individuals and their families, and comfort to those in need.”

Turner must be touching people’s lives, as readers of the Opelika-Auburn News have nominated her as one of the area’s top nurses.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the community for your prayers, love and support, especially this past year,” Turner said. “We appreciate it very much. May God bless you.”

A graduate of Troy University School of Nursing, Turner said the most rewarding thing she’s experienced as a nurse is having “the privilege and opportunity of caring for the injured, sick and dying.”