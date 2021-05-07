Nurse spotlight: Melanie Creighton, an ICU nurse at EAMC, followed her mother into the profession

Growing up, Melanie Creighton was always impressed by her mother, Sandra Spivey, a nurse with a vast knowledge of medical insight and a remarkable ability to help those in need.
This impression was what sparked Creighton’s interest in the nursing profession.
“Being in the medical field was something I had always wanted to do, but wasn’t always confident I could do,” said Creighton, who’s been a nurse for 11 years and serves as a member of the intensive care unit team at East Alabama Medical Center. “Through lots of hard work, strong determination and wonderful encouragement from my family and my amazing husband, Michael, I obtained my dream of becoming a nurse.
“I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to be a light. I wanted to try to help someone feel better at a time that is most important, and for many, very difficult. I wanted to be able to share what I had learned from my mother, from my studies and my experience.”
In a show of gratitude for all that she’s shared, readers of the Opelika-Auburn News have nominated Creighton as one of the area’s top nurses.
“In life, we are often faced with challenges, moments where help is both needed and appreciated,” Creighton said. “For me, the most rewarding thing I’ve been able to do as a nurse is help. Because I am a nurse, I haven’t had to just stand by and feel helpless.
“I’ve been able to help others, be it friends or random people not known to me. I’ve been able to help explain information given to me in a way that they can understand. I’ve been able to break down and explain how the medications they are prescribed will help them.”
Being a great nurse, Creighton said, requires many things.
“It takes great care for others and for the job you do,” she added. “It takes immense amounts of empathy for all you serve and take care of, and for your coworkers as well. It takes humbleness and knowing your limitations. It takes confidence and the willingness to ask for help when needed.”