Nurse spotlight: Melanie Creighton, an ICU nurse at EAMC, followed her mother into the profession

Growing up, Melanie Creighton was always impressed by her mother, Sandra Spivey, a nurse with a vast knowledge of medical insight and a remarkable ability to help those in need.

This impression was what sparked Creighton’s interest in the nursing profession.

“Being in the medical field was something I had always wanted to do, but wasn’t always confident I could do,” said Creighton, who’s been a nurse for 11 years and serves as a member of the intensive care unit team at East Alabama Medical Center. “Through lots of hard work, strong determination and wonderful encouragement from my family and my amazing husband, Michael, I obtained my dream of becoming a nurse.

“I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to be a light. I wanted to try to help someone feel better at a time that is most important, and for many, very difficult. I wanted to be able to share what I had learned from my mother, from my studies and my experience.”

In a show of gratitude for all that she’s shared, readers of the Opelika-Auburn News have nominated Creighton as one of the area’s top nurses.