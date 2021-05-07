Nurse spotlight: Melissa Simpson, of East Alabama ENT, says she makes sure her patients 'know they are No. 1'

Taking care of people.

This has been the most rewarding thing for Melissa Simpson, who’s embraced the nursing field for 27 years, 24 of which have been spent in the allergy department at East Alabama Ear, Nose and Throat in Opelika.

“I always make sure patients know they are No. 1,” said Simpson, a 1994 graduate of Southern Union State Community College. “It makes me feel good when they are happy with their care and treatment. I strive every day to provide for their needs. My reward, in return, is their feeling of being taken care of.”

Readers of the Opelika-Auburn News have decided to reward Simpson in another way. She’s been nominated as one of the area’s top nurses.

“My path to becoming a nurse began in high school,” Simpson said. “I enrolled in health occupation courses. As I began clinicals in different healthcare settings, I decided nursing was definitely my calling. I love interacting with patients and providing the best care possible.”

With the rewards come challenges, and the biggest one, from Simpson’s perspective, is stress.