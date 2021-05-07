Nurse spotlight: Melissa Simpson, of East Alabama ENT, says she makes sure her patients 'know they are No. 1'

Taking care of people.
This has been the most rewarding thing for Melissa Simpson, who’s embraced the nursing field for 27 years, 24 of which have been spent in the allergy department at East Alabama Ear, Nose and Throat in Opelika.
“I always make sure patients know they are No. 1,” said Simpson, a 1994 graduate of Southern Union State Community College. “It makes me feel good when they are happy with their care and treatment. I strive every day to provide for their needs. My reward, in return, is their feeling of being taken care of.”
Readers of the Opelika-Auburn News have decided to reward Simpson in another way. She’s been nominated as one of the area’s top nurses.
“My path to becoming a nurse began in high school,” Simpson said. “I enrolled in health occupation courses. As I began clinicals in different healthcare settings, I decided nursing was definitely my calling. I love interacting with patients and providing the best care possible.”
With the rewards come challenges, and the biggest one, from Simpson’s perspective, is stress.
“Nursing is stressful,” she said. “You have many people depending on you. It can be overwhelming at times, but you just have to breathe and get through it. I feel this has definitely been the case over the last year, as we all try to figure out how to be safe and healthy but continue to take care of others.”
Asked to share her thoughts on what makes a good nurse, Simpson emphasized that one “needs not only skills, but compassion as well.”
“A good nurse listens to patients,” she said. “You need to be mentally strong but caring at the same time. You must be dedicated and have patience.”
While the nursing profession is certainly affected by advances in technology, the primary objective remains the same, Simpson said.
“When I first started, everything was done on paper; today, everybody is trying to go paperless,” she said. “We did not have many of the devices we use today, which makes my job easier. While everything changes, people are still people, and we just need to remember that and take care of their needs. Patient care always comes first.”