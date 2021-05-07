Nurse spotlight: Phyllis Coker, school nurse at John P. Powell Middle in LaFayette, says her mission is to serve

A nurse for 20 years and counting, Phyllis Coker insists she has enjoyed every moment of her meaningful journey in the profession.

“Being a nurse is very rewarding, very trying at some times,” Coker said. “Being a nurse is like being a mother, grandmother, caretaker. They look for you to take care of them. Give your patients 200 percent because they deserve it. We are advocates for our patients. We are their eyes, ears, mouth to speak up for them and make sure they get the care they all deserve. I was put on this earth to be a servant.”

Coker’s genuine passion she’s shown throughout her nursing journey has now reached a unique milestone of recognition: She was nominated as one of the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News.

In fact, Coker’s dad, a 22-year Navy veteran who died on Nov. 14, 2000, helped her find the path to nursing.

“He was sick for a while,” said Coker, who’s served as a school nurse at John P. Powell Middle School in LaFayette since 2017. “Nevertheless… [I didn’t know] God was getting me ready for an amazing journey in nursing. My cousin was a hospice nurse, and… [she knew] my dad wanted to die at home. So at this time, she sat down and talked to all of us… where my father would be comfortable in his own home with his family.”