Nurse spotlight: Phyllis Coker, school nurse at John P. Powell Middle in LaFayette, says her mission is to serve

A nurse for 20 years and counting, Phyllis Coker insists she has enjoyed every moment of her meaningful journey in the profession.
“Being a nurse is very rewarding, very trying at some times,” Coker said. “Being a nurse is like being a mother, grandmother, caretaker. They look for you to take care of them. Give your patients 200 percent because they deserve it. We are advocates for our patients. We are their eyes, ears, mouth to speak up for them and make sure they get the care they all deserve. I was put on this earth to be a servant.”
Coker’s genuine passion she’s shown throughout her nursing journey has now reached a unique milestone of recognition: She was nominated as one of the area’s top nurses by readers of the Opelika-Auburn News.
In fact, Coker’s dad, a 22-year Navy veteran who died on Nov. 14, 2000, helped her find the path to nursing.
“He was sick for a while,” said Coker, who’s served as a school nurse at John P. Powell Middle School in LaFayette since 2017. “Nevertheless… [I didn’t know] God was getting me ready for an amazing journey in nursing. My cousin was a hospice nurse, and… [she knew] my dad wanted to die at home. So at this time, she sat down and talked to all of us… where my father would be comfortable in his own home with his family.”
Realizing her dad could pass at any moment, Coker devoted her time toward learning how to help him.
“I let the nurses teach me how to clean him, feed him, bathe him and comfort him,” she said. “I also took him to his doctor’s appointments until he took his last breath.”
Deeming her journey as a nurse as “an experience I will never forget,” Coker said her passion for caring for others “grows more and more.”
“I want to better myself in knowledge and wisdom so I will be sufficient in taking care of my patients,” she added. “If given the opportunity I would love to further my education to be able to teach a nursing course in the future. All things are possible. Always dream big and set your goals.”