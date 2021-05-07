Watch now: Brea Humphrey-Williams, voted top nurse by O-A readers, says her secret is to be 'as honest as possible'

Brea Humphrey-Williams couldn’t imagine being anything but a nurse. She spent her youth helping to look after relatives with mental health issues, and her mother, Belinda Humphrey, is an administrator at East Alabama Medical Center.
“It just seemed like a natural fit,” Humphrey-Williams said.
The 2008 Opelika High School graduate has spent the last 13 years training and working as a nurse in much of Alabama. She has nursing degrees from Troy University, Southern Union State Community College and the University of Alabama. That led to jobs at East Alabama Medical Center and – eventually – to her current posting in the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.
It was in EAMC’s cardiac care unit, in her first nursing job after working several years as a technician, where she lost her first patient.
“I remember him to this day. It was right after I got off orientation, and I remember that he had gotten to the end of his disease process, and he knew that he was dying,” recalled Humphrey-Williams. “And after he died, the family lined up in the hall and they all gave me a hug and I went to the supply closet and I cried.”
It took her a year at EAMC, she said, before she felt like she knew how to handle patients.
“Oh man … I think that I was a little bit apprehensive at first about what you should tell the patient,” Humphrey Williams said. “Now, I am just as honest as possible. I think that it benefits the patient for you to be honest with them about what’s going on with them and medication and what they should expect. You don’t want them going into anything blind.”
No amount of training or experience could have prepared Humphrey-Williams and her co-workers for COVID-19, which hit the St. Francis emergency room as hard as it hit EAMC and other hospitals.
“I don’t know how to tell somebody that comes in on a Monday and has a cough, and by Friday they’re on a ventilator, I don’t know how to explain to that patient’s family how they could have prevented that or anything like that, …
“Now it’s strangely just the part of life, it’s just a routine that we’ve gotten ourselves into. A good proportion of us are vaccinated now, so our fears have kind of subsided and it allows us to just roll with the punches as far as how we take care of people,” she said.
Humphrey-Williams just finished master’s degree work at Troy to become a nurse practitioner, but she’s not sure where she will practice.
“It’s kind of like when you first become a nurse,” she explained. “You have to get out there and get your bearings. You can’t be extremely picky about where you want to go. … It might be my ER background because I’ve dealt with such a wide variety of patients. It doesn’t matter.”