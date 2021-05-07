Watch now: Brea Humphrey-Williams, voted top nurse by O-A readers, says her secret is to be 'as honest as possible'

Brea Humphrey-Williams couldn’t imagine being anything but a nurse. She spent her youth helping to look after relatives with mental health issues, and her mother, Belinda Humphrey, is an administrator at East Alabama Medical Center.

“It just seemed like a natural fit,” Humphrey-Williams said.

The 2008 Opelika High School graduate has spent the last 13 years training and working as a nurse in much of Alabama. She has nursing degrees from Troy University, Southern Union State Community College and the University of Alabama. That led to jobs at East Alabama Medical Center and – eventually – to her current posting in the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.

It was in EAMC’s cardiac care unit, in her first nursing job after working several years as a technician, where she lost her first patient.

“I remember him to this day. It was right after I got off orientation, and I remember that he had gotten to the end of his disease process, and he knew that he was dying,” recalled Humphrey-Williams. “And after he died, the family lined up in the hall and they all gave me a hug and I went to the supply closet and I cried.”

It took her a year at EAMC, she said, before she felt like she knew how to handle patients.