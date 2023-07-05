Former Auburn University offensive lineman Kaleb Kim was sent home on night two of "The Bachelorette."

Monday night was the second episode of the reality dating show, which features AU graduate Charity Lawson as the lead. After the episode, in which Kim had very little screen time, Lawson didn't give him a rose at the ceremony that ended the episode.

Kim, along with five other candidates, was sent home.

On episode two, Kim was briefly seen on the group date in which the guys were divided into two teams to play dodge ball. Kim was on the winning team, but was not shown talking to Lawson in a one on-one setting in either of

Lawson started out with a group of 25 men to choose from when the show aired the first episode on June 26. Now, she is down to 14 men to choose from with 10 episodes to go.

The show will continue to air on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. until Aug. 21. After that, it'll be on every Tuesday from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5. You can watch the show the following day on the Hulu streaming service.