For their ‘Auburn Mom’: International students raising money for Orgen Scholarship in honor of late mentor

An integral figure to the university experience for international students who called her their “Auburn Mom,” Nejla Orgen died Jan. 12, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Now a group of international students she took under her wing are trying to honor that legacy by creating a scholarship at Auburn University in her name.
Asim Ali, an Auburn alum, helped start a GoFundMe raising $12,220 so far from 74 donations to put toward the grant. The minimum amount to establish an endowed scholarship at Auburn is $25,000.
“The scholarship allows the University to give this award to an international student every year and allows her legacy to live on,” said Ali.
Ali said Orgen was integral in helping international students find their sense of place in Auburn, and now, the paperwork to establish the Nejla Orgen Memorial Scholarship at Auburn is close to completion. The scholarship is meant to serve financial-needs students who are active in the International Students Organization and/or Turkish Students Organization.
ISO was near to Orgen’s heart because she spent most of her youth traveling the world as a diplomat’s daughter.
She received her bachelor's degree in Ankara, Turkey, and a master's degree in Prague, Czechia. Orgen then returned to Turkey and was a Reuters correspondent before coming to Auburn.
After working as the Associate Director of Student Life at Auburn University for some time, she accepted the role of International Liaison and Admissions Counselor for Auburn University in 1996.
The new job made Orgen a representative for the Division of Student Affairs at AU as the point of contact for international students, scholars, special visitors and government officials.
Because of this, she connected with hundreds of students throughout her time in the position.
“I think she knew what it felt like to be in a strange land and to feel like a stranger. …Then when she moved to Auburn, she had an opportunity to work with students who were feeling a similar way so she just naturally connected to them,” Ali said.
Ali crossed paths with Orgen in 2003 when he became treasurer for the ISO where she was his advisor.
“She really had a tremendous impact on many people’s lives in terms of giving them the confidence and comfort of making them feel at home in Auburn,” said Ali.
Sevin Sozer and Orgen met when Sozer first arrived from Turkey to pursue a PhD in Systems and Industrial Engineering at Auburn University in 2001.
Sozer said she and other international students were immediately drawn to Orgen because of her warmth and welcoming attitude towards all.
“She was this energetic, selfless person that was there to help you… She was the first you would call when asking for help,” Sozer said.
Every Friday at 5 p.m., Orgen hosted a pizza party for the international students in Foy Hall.
“We met her and talked about our week and connected with other international students. That’s how we finished every week,” said Sozer.
Orgen was also famous for her cooking.
“She would host (students) in her home and make baklava and things like that,” said Ali.
Sozer said Orgen would teach the Turkish students how to make traditional foods and started a dance group to perform at Tiger Nights and at Turkish night outings.
Orgen surprised everyone when she designed and sewed matching vests and pants for their performances.
“Nobody asked her, she didn’t need to but (she was) definitely such a giving, loving person who helped us,” said Sozer.
Family and friends have high hopes the Nejla Orgen Memorial Scholarship will get the funding needed to launch the scholarship.
Supporters interested in donating can contribute at: gofund.me/100f870d.