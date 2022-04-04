Former Auburn Police lieutenant noticed scratches on Ennis' arms during questioning in 2006, he testifies

As the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis continued on Monday, prosecutors presented several objects and pictures to the jury as evidence.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

Monday morning Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere showed three rugs that a witness identified as being missing from Slesinski’s kitchen. She also showed cans of debris from the car fire.

Paul Register, the executive director of public safety for the City of Auburn, was a lieutenant in the Auburn Police Department in 2006 and worked on the Slesinski case.

Register inspected the scene of the car fire and found a gas can in the woods nearby. He also inspected Slesinski’s trailer and saw Ennis when he was brought in for questioning, witnessing scratches on Ennis’s hands and arms, he said.

At the trailer, Register said, he first noticed the door of the trailer was damaged and looked as if there had been “forced entry.” He also said there was a strip plate missing from the bottom of the door, and inside he saw scuff marks on the wall.

The hallway with the scuff marks led from the kitchen to the bathroom and Lori’s bedroom, according to Register.

Ventiere showed pictures of Slesinski’s trailer and the damage to the door. Earlier, she had showed the jury pictures of the scuff marks on the wall inside.

Register said the fire at Slesinski’s car had been mostly extinguished when he arrived to the cul-de-sac on Dekalb Street.

The evidence collected from the car fire scene included a beer can, a couple of cigarettes, a lighter and a gas can that was found down a trail in a wooded area behind the cul-de-sac, Register said.

Ventiere showed the jury the gas can that had been found in the woods.

Earlier in the day, Robert Mothershead, unit chief at the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Va., said gasoline had been identified in one of these samples he was given to analyze.

Register said he noticed the scratches during the second or third time Ennis was brought in for questioning, on June 14.

Ennis was wearing long sleeves and two layers of clothing, Register said, and when Ennis removed the long sleeve shirt he saw “scratches on his arms, forearms, on his hands and knuckle area.”

Register said the scratches appeared to have been there for a few days.

Ventiere showed the jury pictures of the scratches and Register confirmed that was what he observed that day.

Register said he didn’t personally know from where the scratches originated and didn’t know if anyone noted the scratches the first time Ennis came to the police department.

Ennis’ defense attorney, Todd Crutchfield, asked if Ennis was a cooperative witness, and Register replied no.

Crutchfield asked if Ennis came to the police department when requested to provide statements, and Register said yes.

When asked to explain how Ennis was being uncooperative, Register said, “Information gathered from Mr. Ennis that would have changed during the course of conversation with him that were said one way then later said another made it difficult.”

Ventiere asked Register if Ennis led the police on “wild goose chases” and used “misdirection,” and Register replied yes.