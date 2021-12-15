Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry signs with Auburn

Auburn’s first big commitment of the week is officially on board.
Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native chose Auburn over LSU on Monday.
"Excited to have him in the secondary," Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge said on social media. "The guy brings a lot of skillset in playing corner, safety or nickel. Looking forward to having him. Excited about what he can do."
The 6-foot, 195-pound Ausberry is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a three-star by On3.
Austin Ausberry
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐