 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry signs with Auburn
0 Comments

Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry signs with Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker

AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn’s first big commitment of the week is officially on board.

Four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native chose Auburn over LSU on Monday.

"Excited to have him in the secondary," Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge said on social media. "The guy brings a lot of skillset in playing corner, safety or nickel. Looking forward to having him. Excited about what he can do."

The 6-foot, 195-pound Ausberry is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a three-star by On3.

Austin Ausberry

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert