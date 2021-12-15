Four-star JUCO cornerback Keionte Scott commits to Auburn

Auburn has added its first new commit during the early signing period.

Snow College cornerback Keionte Scott committed to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 185-pound Scott chose the Tigers over Tennessee and BYU, among other schools.

Scott played an important role for Snow this year. He had 23 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions and helped Snow reach the NJCAA national title game.

Scott’s efforts earned him NJCAA All-American first-team honors.

Scott is a consensus four-star recruit.

Keionte Scott

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐