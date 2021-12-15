Four-star JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert signs with Auburn

Yet another big addition to the Auburn recruiting class this week is officially on board.

Hutchinson Community College safety Marquise Gilbert signed with Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilbert committed to the Tigers on Monday.

"[He’s got] tremendous ball skill and range, but a physical tackler. And his impact will be felt immediately in this secondary," Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason said on social media. "With some of our older guys leaving, we expect him to impact this roster immediately and are really looking forward to this junior college phenom stepping on our campus and stepping right into the lineup."

Gilbert began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman and played in four games as a freshman in 2019 before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Hutchinson last December and earned All-KJCCC honorable mention honors after appearing in seven games during the Blue Dragons’ spring season.

This fall, Gilbert had 25 tackles and two pass break-ups for a nine-win Hutchinson squad.

Gilbert is considered a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

Marquise Gilbert