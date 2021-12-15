Four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard flips from Alabama to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have beaten their biggest rival for an in-state recruit.
Linebacker Robert Woodyard flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Woodyard had been committed to Alabama since June 2020.
A Mobile native from Williamson High School – the alma mater of Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary – Woodyard is fresh off a senior season during which he had 84 solo tackles and 12 tackles for a loss.
Woodyard could help real need for an Auburn squad that is set to lose starting linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten.
Woodyard is a four-star prospect per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a three-star per On3.
Robert Woodyard
Hometown: Mobile, AL
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐