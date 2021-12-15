 Skip to main content
Four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard flips from Alabama to Auburn
  • Updated
The Auburn football helmet is seen on the podium at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 22 in Hoover.

 Justin Lee,

The Auburn Tigers have beaten their biggest rival for an in-state recruit.

Linebacker Robert Woodyard flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Woodyard had been committed to Alabama since June 2020.

A Mobile native from Williamson High School – the alma mater of Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary – Woodyard is fresh off a senior season during which he had 84 solo tackles and 12 tackles for a loss.

Woodyard could help real need for an Auburn squad that is set to lose starting linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten.

Woodyard is a four-star prospect per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a three-star per On3.

Robert Woodyard

Hometown: Mobile, AL

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

