Four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard flips from Alabama to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have beaten their biggest rival for an in-state recruit.

Linebacker Robert Woodyard flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Woodyard had been committed to Alabama since June 2020.

A Mobile native from Williamson High School – the alma mater of Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary – Woodyard is fresh off a senior season during which he had 84 solo tackles and 12 tackles for a loss.

Woodyard could help real need for an Auburn squad that is set to lose starting linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten.

Woodyard is a four-star prospect per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN and a three-star per On3.

Robert Woodyard

Hometown: Mobile, AL

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐