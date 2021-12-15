Four-star quarterback Holden Geriner signs with Auburn

Auburn has its quarterback of the future in the 2022 class.

Four-star Holden Geriner signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Geriner stuck by the commitment he made on Feb. 1 even after the departure of Tigers offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo.

“[He] holds the quarterback intangibles that we look for in a quarterback here at Auburn. He's big, he's tough, he's physical. He has a high FBI [football intelligence], and he's a winner,” Auburn quarterback analyst Bodie Reeder said on social media. “He's a very, very good football player now, but he has a high ceiling. He's only going to continue to get better.”

Geriner comes to Auburn after a senior season at Benedictine Military School during which he threw 36 touchdowns and three interceptions and helped Benedictine claim the GHSA Class 4A state title by throwing for nearly 397 yards and four touchdowns.

Geriner is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star by Rivals and On3.

Holden Geriner

Hometown: Savannah, GA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210