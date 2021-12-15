Four-star running back Damari Alston signs with Auburn

One of Auburn’s most vocal recruiters in the 2022 class was the first to put his pen to paper Wednesday.
Four-star running back Damari Alston signed with the Tigers early Wednesday morning. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Alston officially shut his recruitment down earlier this week after a late push by Michigan State.
Bringing more ⚡️ to the RB room!— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
Follow: @DamariAlston pic.twitter.com/fIoneiJH4M
"He’s a downhill runner, a one-cut guy. A guy with great vision and great balance. I just love the way that this guy breaks tackles and bounces off people," Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams said on social media. "The Auburn people, we’re getting a really good back in Damari Alston."
Alston is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star by ESPN and On3.
Damari Alston
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Height: 5-10
Weight: 205
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐