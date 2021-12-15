Four-star running back Damari Alston signs with Auburn

One of Auburn’s most vocal recruiters in the 2022 class was the first to put his pen to paper Wednesday.

Four-star running back Damari Alston signed with the Tigers early Wednesday morning. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Alston officially shut his recruitment down earlier this week after a late push by Michigan State.

"He’s a downhill runner, a one-cut guy. A guy with great vision and great balance. I just love the way that this guy breaks tackles and bounces off people," Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams said on social media. "The Auburn people, we’re getting a really good back in Damari Alston."

Alston is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star by ESPN and On3.

Damari Alston

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Height: 5-10

Weight: 205

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐