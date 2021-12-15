 Skip to main content
Four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker signs with Auburn
  • Updated
helmet02.jpg

The Auburn football helmet is seen on the podium at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 22 in Hoover.

 Justin Lee/

The Tigers officially have their fifth signee of the early signing period.

Tight end Micah Riley-Ducker signed with the Tigers on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker originally committed to Auburn on July 7.

Riley-Ducker is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

Micah Riley-Ducker

Hometown: Bellevue, NE

Height: 6-6

Weight: 235

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

