Four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker signs with Auburn

The Tigers officially have their fifth signee of the early signing period.
Tight end Micah Riley-Ducker signed with the Tigers on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker originally committed to Auburn on July 7.
Got our guy! ▶️ @micah_r_d pic.twitter.com/Z8B4uuzRfo— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
Riley-Ducker is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.
Micah Riley-Ducker
Hometown: Bellevue, NE
Height: 6-6
Weight: 235
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐