Four-star wide receiver Jay Fair signs with Auburn

Auburn’s efforts to bolster its receiving corps got a real boost Wednesday.

Rockwall, Texas native Jay Fair signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers to open the early signing period. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fair originally committed to Auburn on July 20.

Fair is rated as a four-star prospect per ESPN. According to 247Sports, Rivals, and On3, he is a three-star recruit.

Jay Fair

Hometown: Rockwall, TX

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐