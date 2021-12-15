Four-star wide receiver Jay Fair signs with Auburn

Auburn’s efforts to bolster its receiving corps got a real boost Wednesday.
Rockwall, Texas native Jay Fair signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers to open the early signing period. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fair originally committed to Auburn on July 20.
Don't blink, you might miss him 💨— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 15, 2021
Follow: @_jayfair1_ pic.twitter.com/rqilvKKiot
Fair is rated as a four-star prospect per ESPN. According to 247Sports, Rivals, and On3, he is a three-star recruit.
Jay Fair
Hometown: Rockwall, TX
Height: 5-10
Weight: 175
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐