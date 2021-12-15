 Skip to main content
Four-star wide receiver Jay Fair signs with Auburn
Four-star wide receiver Jay Fair signs with Auburn

The Auburn football helmet is seen on the podium at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 22 in Hoover.

Auburn’s efforts to bolster its receiving corps got a real boost Wednesday.

Rockwall, Texas native Jay Fair signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers to open the early signing period. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fair originally committed to Auburn on July 20.

Fair is rated as a four-star prospect per ESPN. According to 247Sports, Rivals, and On3, he is a three-star recruit.

Jay Fair

Hometown: Rockwall, TX

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

