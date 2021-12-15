Four-star wide receiver Omari Kelly signs with Auburn

Auburn is adding another talented in-state player to its roster.

Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Omari Kelly officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kelly committed to Auburn on Aug. 19.

Kelly comes to Auburn after posting 1,335 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season with the Huskies. With Kelly's help, Hewitt-Trussville won nine games and reached the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals.

Kelly hopes to have similar success at Auburn as fellow Hewitt-Trussville alum Noah Igbinoghene, who now plays with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Kelly is considered a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and On3 and a three-star by 247Sports.

Omari Kelly

Hometown: Trussville, AL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐