The new Heisman House commercial has an authentic Auburn flair — written by an Auburn graduate.
Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee made her debut on Dancing With The Stars on Monday night, introducing herself to a new worldwide audience and …
D’quez Madden, Kaden Cooper are Arthur Woods are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? This week's nominees are from Lanett, Opelika and Reeltown.
It’s Auburn vs. Penn State. SEC vs. Big Ten.
An Auburn man was convicted Thursday of aggravated child abuse that left his then-girlfriend’s daughter in critical condition at the hospital …
“We learned about Black history in school, but we only got civil rights, Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks,” Hixon said. “I wanted to bring forward people we don’t really know about, people like inventors, scientists and doctors.”
Auburn University releases statement on recent reports of sexual misconduct, plans to hold town hall Wednesday
Auburn University released a statement Thursday saying it was dedicated to student safety following public outcry at reports of three students…
After all the talk about discipline and stadium stairs, Auburn got cute.
Bo knows Mike Hubbard: Auburn and Lee County leaders write letters in support of Mike Hubbard following a motion for early release
Community leaders around Lee County and the Chattahoochee Valley wrote letters voicing their support of former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubb…