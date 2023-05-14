DOTHAN — Over 7,000 people gathered at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan on Saturday for the 10th annual Tri-State Family Reunion.

The biggest performer was Ginuwine, an iconic R&B artist known for the 1999 classic “Pony,” the 2001 hit “So Anxious” and many more. The other popular artists who hit the stage were Arthur King, West Love, Brick, King George Calvin Richardson, Miss Lady Blues and P2K.

“I get excited,” Virgil Byrd, the vice president and co-founder of the Tri-State Family Reunion said. "We're not the artists, but we still get those butterflies."

Byrd said people travel from out of town to see the largest southern soul and R&B music festival in Dothan. It typically features both well-known musicians and new comers. They also honor community service workers during the event.

Byrd and co-founder Darryl Elliot were at the WBBK-FM radio station in Dothan when they had a 15-minute conversation in 2011 that sparked the idea to create the Tri-State Family Reunion.

It started in 2013 with 700 to 800 guests, but now they draw a crowd to well over 7,000 people from 33 states. This year, tickets were sold out three weeks before the event.

“We’re impressed. We never know how it was going to turn out,” Byrd said. “We figured we’d come out here and put on this concert, but we didn’t know it’d be this big.”

It takes a full year of planning to bring the festival to the Wiregrass community every year. Virgil said they have to overcome a lot of challenges to make it bring it all together. He thanked the City of Dothan, Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department and the community for their support over the years.

“It’s an outdoor concert where they can actually feel safe, and they feel safe,” Byrd said.

Anita Dawkins-Weatherington has been a part of the Tri-State Family reunion for 8 years as t-shirt vendor for artist who perform there. She and her husband, Shawn Weatherington, “establish personal relationships with repeat buyers.”

“Everyone can relate to the Blues, no matter what generation you are,” she said about the entertainment.

Abbottville resident Jennifer King, who has only missed the Tri-State Family Reunion twice, traveled about 30 miles to go to the music festival. This year, she was most excited to see musical artists Ginuwine, Young and West Love.

She goes with her family, but mentioned it’s a great place to mingle and meet new people.

“Everybody is like family when you get there. It’ grown folks just having a good time. It’s the biggest thing happening around here,” she said.

She said the Tri-State Family Reunion is definitely the place to be. She said she’s experienced nothing but good vibes there, and it feels safe.

“Everybody is family once you come to the Tri-State Family Reunion," King said.