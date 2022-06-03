Found on South College St in Auburn View on PetFinder
Auburn police have arrested an adult and three juveniles in connection to thefts that occurred at multiple locations between May 25 and May 27…
A 5-year-old child died in a three-vehicle crash in Opelika on Saturday morning.
Traffic on Interstate 85 southbound to Montgomery between Exit 66 and Exit 70 was stalled into the evening because of a fire involving cars on…
Jay Hovey has unofficially won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 by one vote over incumbent Tom Whatley, but Whatley still has tim…
For the first time since 2010, Auburn baseball will get to host an NCAA Tournament Regional.
Some tickets are still available for purchase for this weekend's NCAA Tournament Auburn Regional.
At least six members of the Alabama Legislature lost to primary challengers on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, and several races are yet to be decided. Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn is trailing challenger Jay Hovey by four votes, according to unofficial returns. Provisional ballots will be counted next week. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville lost to challenger Jerry Starnes. His defeat came after a series of political and legal troubles. Republican Reps. Joe Faust of Fairhope, Dickie Drake of Leeds, Tommy Hanes of Bryant, Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope and Democratic Rep. Ralph Howard of Greensboro also lost to primary challengers.
Jay Hovey is listed as the winner of the Republican primary for Alabama State Senate District 27, but incumbent Tom Whatley, trailing by a sin…
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
