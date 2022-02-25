Hawkins
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
Led by a superstar performance by Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team made history again on Friday night, picking up only the program’s secon…
Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.
Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
AuburnBank reported Tuesday that its new headquarters, referred to as the AuburnBank Center, will open in the middle of June, with a portion o…
The Opelika City Council is considering making amendments to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance that has sparked pra…
As rental ordinance changes approved, mayor calls claims of trying to confiscate property 'ridiculous'
The Opelika City Council approved changes to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance in a called meeting Monday afternoon.