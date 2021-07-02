Here are the public pools in Auburn and Opelika where you can splash into summer

As the summer season stretches on, Lee County residents can cool off at one of the public pools in Auburn and Opelika.
Here’s a list of the public indoor and outdoor polls in Auburn, Opelika:
Samford Pool
Samford Pool features three separate pool areas for swimmers: the main pool, a diving well with two high dives and two low dives and a children’s pool.
Samford Pool is located behind Auburn Junior High School at 465 Wrights Mill Road.
On Monday through Thursdays, lap swim is from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Recreation swim is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and night swim is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays.
Hours vary for Friday and the weekend at Samford Pool. Lap swim is from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. before recreational swim starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
There’s a similar schedule for the weekend: 5:30 a.m. to 9a.m. for lap swim before 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for recreational swim. On Sundays, lap swimmers get one hour from noon to 1 p.m. before recreational swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entry to the pool is $2 per person daily. Splash passes, or season passes, are $50 each or $125 for a family pass. Samford Pool is free for children ages 1 and under.
Swim lessons are offered May through August each year by Auburn Parks and Recreation for all ages and skill level. View the swim lesson schedule at https://auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/aquatics-homepage/summer-swim-lessons/.
Drake Pool, located at 653 Spencer Avenue, is officially closed to the public.
Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatics Center
At the Sportsplex, there is an indoor aquatics center, splash park and zero entry pool, hot tub for ages 16 and up.
Water Aerobics is hosted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A traditional aerobics class is taught from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a deep water aerobics class taught in the deep end of the pool is from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Swim lessons are taught Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For ages 4-12, swim school is $60 and private swim lessons for five sessions is $150 and for ten sessions is $250. The zero entry end of the pool is closed during swim lessons.
The Sportsplex pool is free for members and $4 per day for non-members.
Membership fees are $38/month for Opelika residents single and $49/month for non-Opelika residents. For family passes, $48/month for Opelika residents and $62/month for non-Opelika residents.
Free Swim, when the indoor pool is open to the public, is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Opelika Swim Team practices at the Sportsplex and its practice times vary. The team meets Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Thursdays from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and will meet on July 4th & 25th from 8:30am-11:30am and July 11th and 18th from 8:30am to 10:30am
The swim team meets on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday afternoons from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The team will meet on Saturday, July 12th and 19th 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For lap swim signups, visit https://www.opelika-al.gov/785/Lap-Swim-Sign-Up to confirm your lap lane.
Covington Recreation Center
Located at 213 Carver Avenue, Covington Recreation Center features an outdoor swimming pool and an outdoor baby pool.
The pools are open from 2 to 5 p.m. daily, and the cost is $2 per day for the swimming pool and $1 a day for access to the baby pool.
A full schedule, rules and more information for Auburn pools is available at auburnalabama.org/aquatics.
Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center policies can be found in the online handbook at opelikasportsplex.com.