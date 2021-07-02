Here are the public pools in Auburn and Opelika where you can splash into summer

As the summer season stretches on, Lee County residents can cool off at one of the public pools in Auburn and Opelika.

Here’s a list of the public indoor and outdoor polls in Auburn, Opelika:

Samford Pool

Samford Pool features three separate pool areas for swimmers: the main pool, a diving well with two high dives and two low dives and a children’s pool.

Samford Pool is located behind Auburn Junior High School at 465 Wrights Mill Road.

On Monday through Thursdays, lap swim is from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Recreation swim is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and night swim is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays.

Hours vary for Friday and the weekend at Samford Pool. Lap swim is from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. before recreational swim starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

There’s a similar schedule for the weekend: 5:30 a.m. to 9a.m. for lap swim before 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for recreational swim. On Sundays, lap swimmers get one hour from noon to 1 p.m. before recreational swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.