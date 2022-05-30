Here's how to buy tickets for Auburn's NCAA Tournament regional in Plainsman Park this weekend

Some tickets are still available for purchase for this weekend's NCAA Tournament Auburn Regional.

According to a release from AU Athletics, all-session regional ticket books are $75 and can be purchased at aubtix.com. If inventory allows, single-game tickets will be $15 per ticket and sold on the day of games.

Currently, seats only remain available for Auburn's Tiger Terrace, which sits along the left-field wall at Plainsman Park. There is no permanent seating in this area, but spectators may bring their own lawn chairs, which are permitted in the area.

No. 21 Auburn baseball faces Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. Friday. Earlier in the day, UCLA and Florida State face off at 11 a.m.

Two elimination games are slated for Saturday, followed by two more games on Sunday and, if necessary, a game on Monday.

It's Auburn's first time to host a regional since 2010.