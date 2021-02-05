Here's what Auburn University's top medical officer told the Board of Trustees

Dr. Fred Kam, Auburn University's medical director, told its Board of Trustees on Friday that there haven’t been any significant disruptions on campus due to coronavirus so far this semester.

“We have not seen a spring semester spike,” said Kam, who later added that there haven’t been problems with seasonal flu, either.

Kam did say, however, that the campus medical center’s COVID-19 hotline has been busy and that the sentinel testing program hasn’t had the participation that he expected when students and faculty returned to campus last month.

That sentinel program relies on students, staff and faculty who volunteer to be monitored by Kam and his staff. It was cited last month by President Jay Gogue as one of the reasons that administrators didn’t require students to get tested before returning to campus last month – the belief being that the voluntary plan would be sufficient to monitor the impact of the virus on campus.

The doctor concluded his remarks by telling the trustees that the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere soon, despite a successful vaccination campaign so far on campus or continued observance of masking and social distancing rules.

“We cannot make anywhere safe, we can only make it safer,” Kam told board members. “New variants of the virus will pop up, and reinfections more than likely will happen … it’s too early to tell how operations will look this fall.”