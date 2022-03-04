Hiring diverse talent isn’t enough — create a talent brand strategy

It is challenging to create a workplace that is led by inclusive leadership and accountability among management as well as openness and freedom from bias and discrimination. It is hard to cultivate this, but it is imperative in today’s socially conscious, globally driven world. Your employees are your number one asset, and also your best tool to achieve this. They not only work hard to meet the mission of the organization, but they are your marketing ambassadors to the world at large. And, if you create a talent brand that allows your current employees to feel seen and heard, that not only will allow you to attract the best and brightest diverse candidates, but also retain them. And that is the key. If your employees feel like they belong, it directly translates to better productivity and profitability. The data support this. It’s a win-win strategy.