Holt
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With the medical cannabis act now signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama residents can legally consume marijuana—with a whole lot of exceptions.
- Updated
Our son, Eric, shared plans for a vacation in the Georgia mountains and forwarded photos of the property. Noticing how spacious was the rental…
- Updated
Remembered and revered as an all-Auburn man who showed how far Auburn people can go, local sports hero Joe Beckwith died Saturday after a batt…
- Updated
Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed…
- Updated
A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
'These victims are walking miracles': Tuskegee man found guilty of attempted murder at Opelika gas station
- Updated
A Lee County jury found a Tuskegee man guilty of first-degree robbery and attempted murder Thursday in connection to an Opelika gas station ro…
Defense attorney charged with disorderly conduct after Lee County neighborhood complains of loud music and siren sounds being played late at night
- Updated
A Lee County defense attorney is facing several charges of disorderly conduct after complaints from neighbors alleged that she was playing lou…
- Updated
Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High S…
- Updated
A Lee County jury found a Lanett woman guilty of multiple charges Friday after she shot and injured her brother over a family financial disput…
- Updated
Tears were shed Tuesday night as the family of Quaneisha Jones, a Lee County clerk and local business owner who died in a car accident in Marc…