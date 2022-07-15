Hot Tamale

Found on Second Avenue Opelika View on PetFinder
The Auburn Police Department arrested a Georgia woman on a felony warrant charging her with second-degree theft of property.
From folk bands like Mouth & MacNeal to rock groups like Nazareth, these recording artists all had one enduring popular song, but flamed out before they could replicate that success.
The Opelika Police Department confirmed the vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon involved two construction workers and that the case w…
The City of Opelika is making plans for pool upgrades at Covington Recreation Center and the Opelika Sportsplex with the hope to complete the …
The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identifying two suspects who are alleged to have stolen the wallet out of a victim’s purse on Ju…
Monday afternoon Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash that involved two pedestrians, one of which later succumbed to their injuries.
A father fended off a pair of suspected teenage robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in Harris County, Texas, police say.
“He saved a lot of people,” Jacob Taylor said. Now, Bane is a semifinalist for a national Hero Dog Award.
“You look around and all you see is fast food and the same old three, four types of restaurants and I'm like, ‘No, let's bring something we don't have here. Let's do something fun and unique.'”
The Auburn Police Department with the assistance of the county-wide SWAT team arrested three individuals after conducting a search warrant and…
